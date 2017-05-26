Iman Shumpert put the moves on Al Horford in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night.

Shumpert, who is certainly not known for his offense — having scored 21 points in the previous four games in the series combined — showed that he does have a few tricks up his sleeve, and can score the ball if called upon.

It happened midway through the second quarter, with Shumpert driving the lane, determined to score. He was challenged by Horford, but Shump faked him out big-time with a perfectly-executed eurostep and then finished it off with a flick of the wrist at the rim.

J.R. Smith's reaction to Shump's euro-step and the wrist flick too 😩 pic.twitter.com/nFwP9Td9MZ — Kyrie Fandles Club (@World_Wide_Wob) May 26, 2017

Can’t say I was expecting that, but a great move nonetheless.