The Indians immortalized one off the greatest players in franchise history at Progressive Field on Saturday.

Robinson, who was the first African-American manager in MLB after joining the Indians in 1975, now has a statue in Heritage Park, with the other Indians Hall of Famers.

The statue was unveiled before Saturday’s game began, and here’s what the scene looked like.

Frank Robinson has a statue. pic.twitter.com/05QAujHgoc — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) May 27, 2017

Robinson also played for the Orioles and Reds, but his main accolades stem from his time managing the Indians, as he was a pioneer as far as African-American head honchos go.