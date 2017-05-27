Posted byon
The Indians immortalized one off the greatest players in franchise history at Progressive Field on Saturday.
Robinson, who was the first African-American manager in MLB after joining the Indians in 1975, now has a statue in Heritage Park, with the other Indians Hall of Famers.
The statue was unveiled before Saturday’s game began, and here’s what the scene looked like.
Robinson also played for the Orioles and Reds, but his main accolades stem from his time managing the Indians, as he was a pioneer as far as African-American head honchos go.