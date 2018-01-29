The Indians have finally caved as it relates to their Chief Wahoo logo, and we will soon witness the end of an era, in a good way.

The logo, which has been deemed offensive by Native Americans, will be eliminated in 2019, according to a statement from Major League Baseball.

Official statement on Chief Wahoo logo from MLB… pic.twitter.com/a7fZWEqcnV — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 29, 2018

The Indians have already been phasing the logo out, so this won’t be a drastic change for the organization, which has been selling merchandise with the “C” logo, rather than Chief Wahoo.

It’s good that the Indians have finally committed to pulling the trigger, and appears that the only time we’ll see the logo on TV going forward is in the “Major League” movie series.