John Ross and Takkarist McKinley both have injury histories, and it’s hurting their draft stock.

According to NFL.com, they both could fall into the second round.

Ross caught 81 passes, 17 for touchdowns, in 2016 and ran a 4.22 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. But the Washington wide receiver has a laundry list of injuries. He missed the 2015 season with a torn ACL and a meniscus injury. He had microfracture surgery the year before, and last month he had shoulder surgery.

McKinley also had shoulder surgery after the combine, and that could be a real problem for a pass rusher. The UCLA defensive end put numbers in a lot of statistical boxes last season with 10 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, six passes defended and three forced fumbles. His 4.59 40 was third among defensive ends at the combine, but that boost is counteracted by the fact that he might not be healthy enough to start in Week 1.

Ross and McKinley might want to make their draft parties a two-day affair.