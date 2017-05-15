The Warriors made history in Sunday’s 113-111 win over the Spurs, but it wasn’t in the way that you might think.

Normally, when we talk about the Warriors getting in the record books, it’s for getting off to an insanely-fast start, or for destroying their opposition by a ridiculous margin.

But that wasn’t the case on Sunday.

The Warriors, in fact, couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start, even though they were the rested team. They trailed 30-16 after one quarter of play at Oracle Arena, and not too long after, it was 44-19. Against a veteran, well-coached team like the Spurs, it seemed like the game was over.

However, once Kawhi Leonard left the game with an ankle injury, the tide shifted, and the Warriors eventually outscored the Spurs 71-49 in the second half to emerge victorious.

At one point in the game, the Spurs had a 25-point lead, and them later blowing it was something that had never happened in the Gregg Popovich era.

Spurs were 316-0 when leading by at least 25 points under Gregg Popovich before today (regular season & playoffs). They are now 316-1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 14, 2017

That stat puts the epic comeback in perspective.