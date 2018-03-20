The Pistons retired Chauncey Billups’ jersey, and he’ll forever be linked to the franchise that he spent eight of his 20 seasons in the league with.

Billups also helped the team win a title in 2004, a feat no one expected to happen. The former point guard made a number of big shots for the team down the stretch, and it’s safe to say he’ll never have to pay for a drink in Detroit ever again.

But could he be returning to the city he once called home?

Billups currently works for ESPN as an analyst, but there are rumors swirling about him possibly taking a front-office job with the Pistons. Here’s what he had to say about it.

“I’m very happy with the on-air opportunities ESPN has given me to talk about the NBA in the studio & at games. Of course, I love my Pistons & Detroit. But I would never push for a job with any NBA franchise that is not open. That’s not part of my character,” – Chauncey Billups. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) March 20, 2018

That doesn’t necessarily mean we should rule it out, Billups just doesn’t want to comment about it at this time. It could also be due to the fact that the NBA season isn’t even over yet, and Billups has his studio gig with ESPN.

Billups’ statement is interesting, because technically, he’s not stepping on any toes in the Pistons front office. Billups and Vice Chairman Arm Tellem would be working together, according to the initial report, so Stan Van Gundy’s job as team president would be safe.

It appears this move will happen sooner or later, and is really just a question as to when.