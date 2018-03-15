Patriots head coach Bill Belichick runs a tight ship, but that wasn’t really an issue in the past.

But that was then, and this is now.

A young Tom Brady and a group of “foot soldiers’ was one thing, but being a disciplinarian among a team full of players that have experience and have played in Foxboro for a number of years is a different story.

Brady has been suiting up for the Patriots since 2000, and Gronk has been a matchup nightmare for his opposition for the past eight seasons, but they appear to be getting tired of Belichick’s high expectations, and lack of praise.

Someone who "knows" is watching our show tonight. Source says Bill is making "planet players" miserable and yes, a lot of this ties back to the Alex Guerrero stuff. The players – like Brady and Gronk – "don't feel appreciated for the sacrifice they make." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 15, 2018

As far as not being appreciated, that’s a bit petty, as a lot of old-school NFL coaches in past decades acted like Belichick does. Millennials are always searching for validation.

However, not allowing his players to let loose and enjoy themselves a bit is an issue, and maybe a player’s coach may be what the team needs in the future. The rumors have been swirling, and this issue isn’t going away anytime soon.