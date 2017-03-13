Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell isn’t the biggest name in the NFL by any means, but the team thought enough of him to slap a second-round tender on him.

And other teams might pay the price.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot revealed a few teams have flirted with the idea:

Several teams have made "soft inquiries'' about #Browns RB Isaiah Crowell, league source said. He's restricted with 2nd round tender — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 13, 2017

Crowell is certainly worth the asking price. At all of 24 years old, he rushed for 952 yards and seven touchdowns last year on a 4.8 per-carry average. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network had reported back in June the Browns and Crowell had hit a stalemate: “Browns were in heavy talks on a deal for Isaiah Crowell this season, source said, but a stalemate now. Can a meeting next week solve it?

A team willing to give up a draft pick to grab Crowell, then sign him to an extension, says a lot. Keep in mind the free-agent market includes names such as Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles.

Running back as a whole is a down position, but teams having an interest in Crowell despite free agency and another deep draft should be a signal to the Browns—he’s worth keeping at the price he wants.

Moving forward, Crowell could be a key piece in helping a rookie quarterback along. That is, unless another team agrees he’s worth the price and pays up.