The Wizards and Celtics battled it out in one of the most physical playoff games in recent memory on Thursday night.

Washington was faced with a must-win game, and they played like it in Game 3 of the playoff series, destroying Boston, 116-89. The Wizards attacked the Celtics’ defense throughout the matchup, and also put a lot of pressure on them contesting shots on the other end of the floor as well.

The physical matchup featured eight technical fouls, three ejections and 58 free-throw attempts, and it was clear that the two teams don’t like one another. Isaiah Thomas confirmed that after the game when speaking to the media.

“We don’t like them, and they don’t like us,” Thomas said. “That’s just what it is.”

Celtics' Isaiah Thomas on Wizards: "We don't like them and they don't like us. That's just what it is." pic.twitter.com/u3nWjhapEq — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 5, 2017

Game 4 is set to tip off on Sunday evening. Stay tuned.