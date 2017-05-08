The Wizards used a 26-0 third-quarter run to once again defeat the Celtics at home by a sizeable margin on Sunday.

Washington emerged victorious with a 121-102 win, and it managed to even the series at two games apiece. We’ll now patiently await a pivotal Game 5, which could, very well, decide how the rest of the series plays out.

But Isaiah Thomas wants to make sure the game is called tighter by officials, as he was unhappy with how the zebras fared in Game 4. Thomas shared his thoughts on the refs with reporters after Sunday’s game was in the books, and did not hold back.

“It’s got to be called differently,” Thomas said. “Not saying that’s the reason why we lost — they went on a 26-0 run — but I can’t allow to be held and grabbed every pin down and every screen and only shoot one free throw … that has to change.”

Celtics' Isaiah Thomas: "I might have hit the ground 5 or 6 straight times… It's gotta be called differently… I don't even shoot one FT" pic.twitter.com/z2lMBcbF9o — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 8, 2017

Thomas didn’t attempt a single free throw in the game, so he does have a point. But the Celtics only went to the line three fewer times than the Wizards did (24-27), so the free-throw disparity wasn’t what decided the game.