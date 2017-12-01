The Cavs got off to another slow start this season, but have since silenced the critics, as the team has won its last 10 games. Cleveland still has a lot of work to do if it wants to return to the NBA Finals, but the season has just passed its quarter mark, and there’s a lot of time for the team to work out its kinks.

The team’s biggest weakness so far has been at the point guard position, but they’ll soon receive a huge boost, as Isaiah Thomas is set to return from injury in just a few weeks. Thomas has been dealing with a hip injury and has yet to play in a game for his new team, and the Cavs have been smart not to rush him back on the court.

And while Thomas hasn’t been able to help the team on the court, he did hook them up with a sweet gift that he believes has helped them round into form. Thomas apparently bought his teammates JBL headsets a few weeks ago, and the Cavs have not lost a game since, which he tweeted out on Friday.

Gifted these custom @JBLaudio headphones to my teammates a couple of weeks ago.. We haven’t lost since… Just saying lol pic.twitter.com/tkFYMF0Ke4 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 1, 2017

Hopefully Thomas’ tweet won’t jinx the Cavs, who host the Grizzlies on Saturday night.