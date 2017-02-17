Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas has found a home in Boston, and is on his way to being one of the league’s superstars.

The interesting thing is that he didn’t initially want to play for the Celtics, and believed that he had a pretty sweet deal as a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Thomas admitted that he was a part of the Suns’ rebuilding effort, and didn’t want to experience the same thing in Boston. But things turned out much better than he expected, and he was pleasantly surprised. NESN has the full story, quotes and all, so check it out.