Cavs point guard Isaiah Thomas appears to be progressing in his recovery.

Thomas’ stint in Canton didn’t last long, as he was recalled from the team’s G-League affiliate on Thursday. He did get to participate in a full-court, five-on-five scrimmage with the Charge, and is now back with the Cavs.

It was a good sign that his time with the Charge was short. In addition to that, another piece of good news is that he was seen warming up on the court with his teammates before Thursday’s game against the Bulls tipped off.

Check him out getting some shots up during shootaround.

There’s still no official timetable for Thomas’ return. A recent report from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports stated that Thomas is targeting the first week of January for his return, but the team has yet to make a definitive statement about it. Either way, it looks like he’ll be back playing some time in the near future. It’s unlikely that the Cavs will try to rush him back on the court, though, as they have done just fine without him — winning 19 of their last 21 games.