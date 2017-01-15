Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas was the hero in last night’s win over the Hawks, draining the game-winning jumper and also scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter.

He celebrated by taking in the Texans-Patriots Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium, because that’s what winners do.

Thomas was on the field before the game hanging out with Patriots players, wearing a Tom Brady jersey of course, and he spent awhile with LeGarrette Blount in particular. The two had a nice chest bump as well.

Video: Celtics Isaiah Thomas, in his Brady jersey, gets fired up with LeGarrette Blount pic.twitter.com/ZIOsPE1S2q — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 15, 2017

Wonder if that Brady jersey is signed?