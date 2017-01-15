Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Isaiah Thomas, LeGarrette Blount hang out before game (VIDEO)
January 14, 2017

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas was the hero in last night’s win over the Hawks, draining the game-winning jumper and also scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter.

He celebrated by taking in the Texans-Patriots Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium, because that’s what winners do.

Thomas was on the field before the game hanging out with Patriots players, wearing a Tom Brady jersey of course, and he spent awhile with LeGarrette Blount in particular. The two had a nice chest bump as well.

Wonder if that Brady jersey is signed?