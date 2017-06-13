The morning after the Golden State Warriors’ Finals-clinching victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA offseason began with Isaiah Thomas recruiting a top free agent to the Boston Celtics, or so it seems.

Thomas, who was heavily involved in Boston’s free-agent recruiting process last summer, followed Gordon Hayward on Instagram Tuesday, which might indicate that Thomas is preparing to make a pitch to the Utah Jazz forward this summer.

Well, looks like it's 👀 season again. pic.twitter.com/PxAs6emuIr — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 13, 2017

Hayward, a first-time All-Star last season, can opt out of his contract with the Jazz this summer. After a career year with averages of 22.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, he will be one of the most coveted free agents on the open market.

Signing with Boston offers Hayward a chance to play with another one of the game’s elite scorers in Thomas, and would reunite the 27-year-old with his former college coach at Butler, Brad Stevens. The Celtics could definitely use another star player to close the gap in the East with the Cavaliers, and Hayward is just that.