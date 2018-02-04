The Cavs are running out of answers to potentially fix their issues, specifically on the defensive end.

Head coach Tyronn Lue vowed to make some lineup changes roughly two weeks ago, but the team has still struggled, having lost 12 of its last 18 games.

Not only that, the Cavs suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Saturday night, when they got destroyed by the Rockets, 120-88. Cleveland allowed its opponent to make 19 three-pointers in the game, which certainly isn’t a recipe for success.

The Cavs have struggled to defend the perimeter all season, but it’s not the only issue they’ve endured on defense. Isaiah Thomas spoke to reporters about what he thinks has plagued the team after Saturday’s game, and he questioned the Cavs’ level of effort.

“I don’t know the last time we got on the floor for a loose ball,” Thomas said. “I know that teams I’ve been on, defense is determined on deflections, steals, loose balls, who’s the hardest working team.”

If the team’s effort level really is one of the Cavs’ main issues, then that’s an easily correctable problem. It would also place some of the blame on the players, rather than the coaching staff. As it relates to that, Lue’s job security has been called into question recently, but he reportedly won’t be fired. Still, a lot can change between now and the end of the season, so we’ll see if the Cavs can get off the schneid and turn things around.