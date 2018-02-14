Isaiah Thomas and Rajon Rondo were ejected from Wednesday’s game after getting tangled up off the ball in the first quarter of the game.

The two point guards were fighting for position while the Lakers were attempting to inbound the ball, and a bit of physical play got the officials to stop the game. Rondo began arguing his case, and both players were ejected.

Both Isaiah Thomas and Rajon Rondo were ejected after an altercation on the floor. It's the first time the two have met since Rondo's comments about IT's tribute video in Boston. pic.twitter.com/uvTRQZ13gn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 15, 2018

The two also had a brief exchange before that as well.

Rondo and IT exchange a few words.pic.twitter.com/AU1SsUok5o — MyNBAUpdate (@MyNBAUpdate) February 15, 2018

Rondo did once say that the Celtics should honor run tribute videos for players that won titles, so it’s possible that that played into the incident.

Still, it seemed a bit excessive to throw Thomas out of the game — a technical would’ve sufficed.