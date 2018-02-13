New details have since emerged regarding the relationship between LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas, and we now know why IT4 was shipped out of Cleveland.

He didn’t really get along well with The King — who happens to be the team’s player, general manager, coach and salary cap exit. That spelled an early exit for Thomas.

Chris Broussard shared some details from a source on FS1’s “Undisputed” Tuesday,

“I was talking to somebody yesterday close to Isaiah, and they said he has absolutely no love at all for LeBron [James],” Broussard said. “This is real. He felt like LeBron kind of talked down to him when he was there. When Isaiah first got there they actually were hanging out a little bit and it was cool, but it soured pretty quickly.”

James talks down to a lot of people, so Isaiah isn’t alone there. It is interesting, though, in going back and looking at James snubbing Thomas after draining a game-winner against the Timberwolves. It’s now clear that wasn’t accidental.

This is too funny. Watch Isaiah Thomas try to celebrate with LeBron. pic.twitter.com/MqLu5xm6VI — David Astramskas (@redapples) February 8, 2018

This piece of information pretty much confirms what we all believed to be true.