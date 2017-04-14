Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas isn’t one to stand idle after getting criticized by the media, fans or players on other teams, that’s for sure.

That’s why when the media circulated that he was a “defensive liability,” we knew Thomas wouldn’t wait long to fire back.

Sure enough, he did.

Thomas may stand at only five-foot-nine, but he’s a tough, gritty defender, and gives the same amount of effort on both sides of the floor, which isn’t the case for all players.

As such, he responded to the critics, and put them in their place like only he can. NESN covered the story, and provided the full quotes, so check out what Thomas had to say.