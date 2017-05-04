We now know why Isaiah Thomas has been otherworldly in the NBA Playoffs so far.

Thomas, who scored 53 points in Tuesday’s Game 2 win, was Mr. Fourth Quarter once again. He put up 20 points the fourth stanza of the game, which is almost unfathomable in a playoff game.

It’s amazing how Thomas has responded to all the adversity, stemming from the tragic passing of his then 22-year-old sister. Because of that, other current and former NBA stars are taking an interest in what he’s doing, and lending their support behind him.

Kobe Bryant, apparently, is one of those people, which Thomas revealed on Wednesday.

“He’s been sending me a text before and after every game since the first round,” Thomas said. “He definitely helps. He just tells me what he sees and what I should be watching for in film,”

Isaiah Thomas details how Kobe Bryant has helped him this postseason. pic.twitter.com/Vpd4XuZYjp — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 3, 2017

Having Kobe in IT4’s corner is definitely a huge plus for him.