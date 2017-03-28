The Celtics, for the first time all season, currently have a half-game lead over the Cavaliers for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Yes, the same team that finished two games under .500 last season is now playing exceptionally well, and the path to the NBA finals would go through Boston if the playoffs started today.

But despite everything they’ve accomplished, point guard Isaiah Thomas doesn’t think the team is getting the respect they’ve deserved.

Thomas does make a good point, as a lot of the talk recently has been about “What’s wrong with the Cavs?” rather than how well the Celtics are playing. He also alluded to the fact that they don’t have any big-name players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, which does make sense, but they do have him, and he’s been the best player in the fourth quarter of games this season.

We all know that IT4 does not hold back when he feels strongly about an issue, and this was no exception. So head over to NESN for the full story, and to read exactly what he had to say about it.