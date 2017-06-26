Isaiah Thomas is one of the NBA’s elite scorers, but his defense leaves a lot to be desired. Yet, somehow, the Boston Celtics star point guard received a vote for the All-Defensive team.

The NBA released the voting results for the 2016-17 NBA All-Defensive teams on Monday, and to everyone’s surprise, Thomas was among the vote-getters despite ranking near the bottom in ESPN’s defensive real-plus minus this past season.

Celtics' Isaiah Thomas, 2017 All-Defensive Second Team vote-getter, ranked 410 out of 411 players by ESPN Defensive RPM. Beat Doug McDermott pic.twitter.com/mkJbUhtWVF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 26, 2017

Thomas averaged 2.1 defensive rebounds, 0.2 blocks and 0.9 steals per game in 2016-17, hardly the type of numbers you’d expect from an All-Defensive team vote-getter. Someone has some explaining to do.