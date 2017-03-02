Pro tip: Don’t put words in Isaiah Thomas’ mouth.

One particular reporter found this out after Wednesday’s win over the Cavs, when Thomas was speaking to the media in the locker room.

The reporter asked what changed in the fourth quarter of the game, in comparison to the other three, and said that the Cavs seemed to keep Thomas in check.

Thomas stopped him right there and had this to say:

“Nobody keeps me in check. Don’t say that.”

When the reporter wanted him to elaborate, Thomas cited his body of work as the reason why opposing team’s can’t keep him in check.

“I made plays [in the game]…I average 30 points for a reason.”

Thomas scored 31 points in 35 minutes, so it’s safe to say that he had his way with the Cavs. And he, once again, saved his best stuff for the fourth quarter, helping the team close out their opponent down the stretch, when it mattered most.