The Boston Celtics dropped their first two games of the Eastern Conference series with the Chicago Bulls, but rebounded to win four straight, and they closed out the series at United Center on Friday night.

Boston jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. At one point in the third quarter, the team found itself leading 83-54, well on the way to victory. Things got chippy at that point, but Isaiah Thomas made sure his teammates calmed down with a simple reminder of how the series was looking at that point.

“It’s a wrap for these motherf-ckers!” Thomas said. “Let’s go!”

"It's a wrap for these motherf–kers let's go!" – Isaiah Thomas on the Bulls. [NSFW] A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

He may have been very blunt about it, but Thomas did a good job of keeping his teammates focused and helping them take the high road there.