Isaiah Thomas started in his first game since joining the Lakers on Wednesday night, but even that wasn’t enough to stop him from getting into it with a teammate during the second half of the Western Conference matchup with the Warriors.

Thomas got into a heated exchange with Julius Randle during a timeout, which had to be broken up by Brook Lopez. The seven-footer stepped in between them to create a bit of space, and that was a good idea, judging by how upset Randle was. Just look at his facial expression — especially his eyes — during the exchange on the sideline.

Isaiah vs. Randle during timeout pic.twitter.com/cNYmT8MOKZ — De’Wobbin Fox (@World_Wide_Wob) March 15, 2018

It’s unclear exactly what started the argument, but Randle appeared to be a lot more upset than Thomas was.