Isaiah Thomas, teammate Julius Randle have heated exchange on sideline
March 15, 2018

Isaiah Thomas started in his first game since joining the Lakers on Wednesday night, but even that wasn’t enough to stop him from getting into it with a teammate during the second half of the Western Conference matchup with the Warriors.

Thomas got into a heated exchange with Julius Randle during a timeout, which had to be broken up by Brook Lopez. The seven-footer stepped in between them to create a bit of space, and that was a good idea, judging by how upset Randle was. Just look at his facial expression — especially his eyes — during the exchange on the sideline.

It’s unclear exactly what started the argument, but Randle appeared to be a lot more upset than Thomas was.