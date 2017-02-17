The Celtics suffered arguably their most brutal loss of the season on Thursday night, when Jimmy Butler sank two free throws with 0.9 seconds remaining to win the game, 104-103.

Marcus Smart was whistled for a questionable foul on Butler, which really didn’t look to be a foul. And how an official calls one that late to decide a game just shows how big of a role judgement plays as it relates to officiating in games.

Isaiah Thomas certainly didn’t agree with the call, and had the following to say to an official after the game was over:

“F—ing horrible, bro,” Thomas said, in reference to the foul call.

Isaiah Thomas calls last-second phantom foul call "f***ing horrible, bro." pic.twitter.com/6pqNmbtmPi — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 17, 2017

We agree with him. The Celtics were robbed.