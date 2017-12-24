Isaiah Thomas has been sidelined with a hip injury he suffered in the Eastern Conference Finals, but appears set to return in the coming weeks.

And it sure seems like that return could happen fairly soon, judging by the dunk he recently threw down at practice. Check it out to see for yourself.

The team has yet to make a definitive statement about exactly when Thomas will return to action and play in his first game with the Cavs, but a recent report from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports stated that Thomas is targeting the first week of January.