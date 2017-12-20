Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas appears to be inching closer to playing in his first game since joining the team.

Thomas, who has been sidelined with a hip injury he suffered in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, will likely provide a considerable boost to the Cavs’ backcourt when he returns. The Cavs have won 18 of their last 20 games, and appear to be rounding into form. In addition to that piece of good news, Thomas is reportedly set to scrimmage with the Cavs’ G-League affiliate this week, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

The plan is for Thomas to participate in a full-court, five-on-five practice with the Canton Charge, either at the Cavs’ practice facility or in Canton. It will be his first full-court, five-on-five practice since being acquired by the team in August via a trade with the Celtics.

It’s still unclear when Thomas will join his Cavs teammates to play in a regular-season game with the team. A recent report from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports stated that Thomas is targeting the first week of January for his return, but the team has yet to make a definitive statement about it. McMenamin reported that the final determination regarding when Thomas plays will be a joint decision agreed upon by him, the Cavs’ front office and the team’s medical staff.

Thomas is coming off the best season of his seven-year career, in which he set career-highs in points (28.9), field-goal percentage (.463) and free-throw percentage (.909).