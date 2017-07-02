Celtics star Isaiah Thomas wants Gordon Hayward to know the organization that pays him is the winningest in NBA history.

The Celtics, who have won 17 world championships, have always bred a culture that is professional and successful.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz, are quite the opposite. Utah have never won a title, and likely never will. Gordon Hayward has played his entire career for them, and a change of scenery is a strong possibility.

Thomas made sure to remind Hayward that the Jazz have never won a title, and also that the Miami Heat — also heavily involved in the GH sweepstakes — have only won three (all recently).

Check out this emoji troll job on Twitter.

🌴🏆🏆🏆☘️🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🎷🙅🏾‍♂️ — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 2, 2017

Hassan Whiteside, however, immediately responded with an emoji-based tweet of his own.

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣➡️2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣☘️💍🌴💍💍💍 🎷🤷🏽‍♂️🤷‍♀️🤷🏻‍♂️ — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) July 2, 2017

We’re gonna give that round to Thomas, as he gets points for originality.