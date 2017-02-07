Amato Ciciretti is sporting some new ink, and it’s not what you might expect.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who plays for Serie B side Benevento, posted a video just before the new year, promising to get a tattoo of the Twitter logo if the video received 500 retweets.

Benvenuti sul mio profilo ufficiale! Se raggiungerò 500 retweet mi tatuerò il logo di Twitter! ⚽️🐥 pic.twitter.com/SHy6jFQSPq — Amato Ciciretti (@Ciciretti) December 31, 2016

The video got well over 500 retweets, and Ciciretti delivered on his promise, getting a tattoo of the Twitter logo on his leg, which he posted on Tuesday.

Now that’s how you get retweets! It will be interesting to see if Ciciretti makes any more promises on social media.