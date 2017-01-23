Matt Ryan is going to the Super Bowl and will likely be the NFL’s MVP, but the Atlanta Falcons quarterback still isn’t getting enough credit for just how dominant he’s been over the last month and a half.

According to Chris Wesseling of NFL.com, Ryan has thrown 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions—with an incredible passer rating of 133.8—over the Falcons’ last six games, including two playoff wins.

Matt Ryan’s last 6 games: 72.8 comp %

18:0 TD-to-INT ratio

133.3 passer rating

Falcons 39 points per game — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) January 23, 2017

Ryan torched the Green Bay Packers during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, throwing for 392 yards and four touchdowns—while also rushing for a score—as Atlanta rolled over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to advance to Super Bowl LI.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Ryan became just the fourth quarterback to throw four touchdowns and run for another in a playoff game:

Matt Ryan: 4th QB to have 4 TD passes + a rushing TD in playoff game. Others: Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Tobin Rote. (via @eliassports) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2017

As dominant as Ryan was on Sunday, he’s been this good every week since early December.

Ryan’s passer ratings, by game, over the last six games: 126.6, 144.5, 121.8, 139.9, 125.7 and 139.4.

The Falcons have scored at least 33 points in all six games, with an average of 39 per game.

Over playoff wins over the Packers and Seattle Seahawks, Ryan threw for 730 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Falcons scored 80 combined points in those games, including 44 on Sunday.

Pass around credit offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and all the Falcons’ offensive weapons, but Ryan is currently enjoying what can only be considered a historic stretch of quarterback play.