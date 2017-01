Ivan “Pudge’ Rodriguez was voted into the baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, along with Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines. It’s safe to say he was pretty excited about it.

This video of Rodriguez on the phone receiving the good news has gone viral, and it’s definitely worth your time. It has all the feels.

I have no words, best call ever! A dream that came true today! So thankful! Thank you thank you God bless you all #Pudge7HOF pic.twitter.com/Od0bNONZjv — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) January 18, 2017

Gracias, Gracias, gracias, muchas gracias, es tan grande la emoción…. bendiciones a todos #Pudge7HOF pic.twitter.com/gGjTNJMFD4 — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) January 18, 2017

Congrats to Rodriguez for the huge achievement.