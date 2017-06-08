Another day, another superstar athlete getting hacked.

Well, “hacked.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers let a close game get away Wednesday night, falling into a 3-0 hole with a 118-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors. After, J.R. Smith dropped an interesting tweet on social media, which ESPN saved:

Per Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com, Smith had this to say about the matter:

“I got out of the shower and my phone was buzzing. I did not tweet that,” Smith told me as he walked out of the locker room after his postgame interview session before a crowd of cameras at his locker. “I’m smarter than that.”

The Score’s Joseph Casciaro added further context from the man himself:

Caught J.R. Smith as he was walking out of arena. Says he didn't tweet & account was hacked, but that he likes what the hacker was thinking — Joseph Casciaro (@JosephCasciaro) June 8, 2017

Call it an interesting situation. For one, a hacker getting into a pro athlete’s account and only tweeting that message seems unlikely. But who knows? Two, if Smith doesn’t disagree with the message, why delete it and deny he sent it?

We probably won’t ever have answers to these questions. What we do know is how unlikely it is for the Cavaliers to take this series in seven games. Cleveland played much better Wednesday than it did over two massive blowouts to start the series, but the adrenaline of getting back home and playing in from of a friendly crowd will fade.

It’ll be interesting to see if Smith gets “hacked” again if the Cavaliers take another loss.