Posterizing dunks are contagious, and NBA fans are often left wanting more after witnessing one.

Thanks to Jabari Parker, fans who attended Tuesday’s Hawks-Bucks game at BMO Harris Bradley Center got to witness two on the same play, essentially.

It happened in the third quarter of the game, when the Bucks were looking to catch the Hawks off guard in transition. Parker received a pass after cutting toward the hoop, and then elevated to throw down a powerful dunk over not one, but two Hawks players.

Jabari Parker is BACK! This dunk through traffic is outrageous #FearTheDeer #NBA pic.twitter.com/K5D3MyDTSc — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) February 14, 2018

Neither Mike Muscala nor John Collins could stop Parker from scoring there. He simply would not be denied.