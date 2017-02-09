Milwaukee Bucks star Jabari Parker is finally having the breakout season that many anticipated, but he may miss some time in the near future after banging knees with P.J. Tucker on Wednesday night.

The scary-looking collision happened in the third quarter of the game, and did not appear good at first glance, but Parker did manage to get up pretty quickly.

Bucks broadcast compares Jabari Parker's 2014 left ACL tear w/ his apparent left knee injury vs. Heat pic.twitter.com/3NK6lndXXi — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 9, 2017

The team announced Parker suffered a knee sprain after he left the game.

Jabari Parker suffered a sprained left knee and will not return tonight. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 9, 2017

Parker missed the majority of his rookie season with an ACL tear, and the result of Thursday’s MRI will be telling, as this is the same knee he injured back in December 2014.