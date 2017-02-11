When discussing the NBA’s best seven-footers, Marc Gasol, Karl-Anthony Towns and Brook Lopez are some of the names that come to mind. Pretty soon, Thon Maker will join that list, so says his Milwaukee Bucks teammate Jabari Parker.

“You can quote me right now: Thon Maker is going to be the best seven-footer to play in this league,” Parker told HoopsHype. “He’s going to. He’s that good, man.”

“Say, for instance, Thon was on a team like Philly or one of the teams below .500, he’d be averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds easily because his skill set is so amazing,” Parker said. “He can shoot the ball, he can out it on the ground and he’s athletic. He has a quick first step, he’s agile, he has great hands and he has a good feel for the game. And it’s only going to get better! I just can’t wait to see it.”

Maker, who was selected with the 10th overall pick in last June’s draft, hasn’t played much this season, but the 19-year-old’s minutes are about to increase after Parker suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this week. Maker started against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. He finished with seven points and six rebounds over 17 minutes.

There are a lot of talented, young seven-footers in the game today, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Maker become one of them.