A few of the newest members of the Cleveland Browns took the opportunity to hit up Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday night.

The first and 25th overall players taken in the 2017 NFL Draft showed up for the game, and were seen sitting courtside, along with fellow tight end David Njoku.

They, unfortunately, watched the hometown Cavs blow a 21-point lead, but at least got to do so while hanging out with Jim Brown.

Cavs fans sure didn’t expect the team to blow that large of a lead in the game, that’s for sure.