That sound you just heard was magnetic names being shuffled around draft boards across the country.

The reason for this wrench that’s been thrown into draft plans is the news that Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers tested positive for a diluted sample at the combine.

A dilute sample is treated as a positive sample, according to Pro Football Talk. The cell phones of Jim Harbaugh and numerous other people connected with the Michigan football program will light up like pinball machines with NFL teams wanting to know what the results of this drug test are all about.

Peppers offered his version of the story in a statement through his agency, CAA.

“Peppers went to the combine. He was sick after flying there from San Diego. He has a history of cramping. Peppers was being pumped with fluids, drinking 8-10 bottles of water before he went to bed, because he was the first guy to work out two days for the LBs and DBs. He had to go through that first day, come back on (the) second day, and that was the fear. So Peppers was pounding water and under the weather. He never failed a drug test in his life, nor tested positive before for any substance.”

Peppers has intrigued teams with his ability to play defensive back and linebacker and also return kicks. He has been projected to be drafted in the first round. Now there’s no guarantee he’ll hear his named called on Thursday night