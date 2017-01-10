One of the most versatile players in college football history just announced his decision to declare for the draft.

Michigan linebacker/running back/cornerback/receiver/kick returner Jabrill Peppers will enter the 2017 NFL draft, according to Pete Thamel of Sports Illustrated. Now the only question is how his game translates at the professional level and where he will line up. The Wolverines coaching staff used him as a jack of all trades, as he actually played 15 different positions on 933 snaps this year.

Many are predicting that Peppers could most contribute as a safety and return man. He’s probably too small to be an edge-rusher at the pro level, weighing only 207 pounds. But he can still blitz out of the secondary, and will.

Looking at possible fits, he’s the type of playmaker that the Browns have fell in love with over the years. But Cleveland may need a quarterback as well, unless they think Cody Kessler is their guy, which seems unlikely. The reality is that Peppers would fit on a lot of teams, it’s just a matter of him landing with the right coaching staff to help him transition to playing a “new” position at the NFL level.