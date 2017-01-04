The Oakland Raiders will start rookie Connor Cook at quarterback to open the postseason.

Head coach Jack Del Rio confirmed the decision on Wednesday, stating Cook—a fourth-round pick from Michigan State—will start under center when the Raiders take on the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round this weekend.

“We trust him to go out and lead us,” Del Rio said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Cook, 23, completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards, one touchdown and one interception during the Raiders’ loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 17.

Cook will make NFL history when starts for the Raiders on Saturday.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Cook is about to become the first quarterback ever to make his first NFL start in a postseason game.

Connor Cook (@RAIDERS) to start, will become first QB in Super Bowl era to make first career start in postseason game, via @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 4, 2017

Cook will start in place of Matt McGloin, who hurt his shoulder in the loss to the Broncos. McGloin became the starter after Derek Carr broke his fibula against the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Eve.

The Texans are starting embattled quarterback Brock Osweiler, who regained his starting job after Tom Savage suffered a concussion in Week 17.

The Raiders and Texans kick off from Houston at 4:45 p.m. ET on Saturday.