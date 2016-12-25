The Oakland Raiders will be going back to the postseason without star quarterback Derek Carr.

According to Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio, Carr is scheduled to undergo surgery on Sunday to repair the broken fibula he suffered in the second half of Oakland’s win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

#Raiders coach Jack Del Rio says QB Derek Carr has a broken fibula and will have surgery tomorrow. He's out indefinitely. Crushing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2016

Carr had his foot planted when he was twisted to the ground on a sack by Colts linebacker Trent Cole. He stayed down on the field in obvious pain, before hopping off the field without putting pressure on his injured leg.

The Raiders have already clinched a playoff spot, but any road to the Super Bowl will likely come without Carr at quarterback.

Del Rio said Carr would be out “indefinitely.”

Oakland’s backup quarterback is Matt McGloin, a fourth-year player with 263 passing attempts.

Carr, 25, threw three touchdowns against the Colts, giving him 28 this season. A legitimate MVP candidate for helping lead the Raiders back to the postseason, Carr was also named to the AFC Pro Bowl team this year.

The Raiders can clinch the AFC West title and a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs if the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.