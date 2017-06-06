A year off from football and a change of scenery may be exactly what Marshawn Lynch needed.

After being denied the ball at the two-yard line by his former team on the world’s biggest stage, Lynch elected to retire, but returned to football just one year later to sign with his hometown squad.

And judging by a recent video which has gone viral pretty quickly, he still has the same agility that he had in his prime, and can run downhill with the best of them.

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio posted this video of Lynch carving up the Raiders defense in practice, which resulted in him finding the end zone. Check out that early cut, followed by him bursting through the hole into the second level.

We’re not going to overreact to a run he broke off in practice, where defenders will often shy away from contact. But one thing’s for sure — Lynch will be motivated/hungry this season, after how his tenure in Seattle ended.