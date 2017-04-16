Posted byon
The Dodgers honored Jackie Robinson in a big way on Saturday, by immortalizing him on the 70th anniversary of him making his MLB debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
It was unveiled at Dodger Stadium in front of the fans, and features him sliding into a base, which is fitting. Here’s what the statue looks like.
And here’s a close-up shot of it.
Robinson’s achievements can’t be understated, as he was the first African American to play in the league. As such, the baseball community as a whole paid homage to him.
It’s surprising that the Dodgers waited this long to produce the statue, but it’s great that there’s now one.