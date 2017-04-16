The Dodgers honored Jackie Robinson in a big way on Saturday, by immortalizing him on the 70th anniversary of him making his MLB debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

It was unveiled at Dodger Stadium in front of the fans, and features him sliding into a base, which is fitting. Here’s what the statue looks like.

And here’s a close-up shot of it.

A sneak peak at the Jackie Robinson statue, which will be unveiled tomorrow at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/My24oKzoZo — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 14, 2017

Robinson’s achievements can’t be understated, as he was the first African American to play in the league. As such, the baseball community as a whole paid homage to him.

Thank you for showing everyone what real courage and determination looks like… #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/DGOTr5ZElI — Rookie Davis (@rookdavis24) April 15, 2017

It’s surprising that the Dodgers waited this long to produce the statue, but it’s great that there’s now one.