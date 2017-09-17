Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett wasn’t able to beat the Cardinals on Sunday, but he sure seems to be winning off the field, which is important as well.

Brissett has been dating Sloan Young for quite a while, since he played for the Patriots. And she seems to be quite the person. Young has her own blog, with a mission statement that says she looks “to inspire, challenge, and encourage you with my thoughts and experiences. thank you for journeying with me as i seek to love jesus and others.”

Young also had some high praise for Brissett:

“God also uses my boyfriend to show me so clearly His grace and love in the man that he is and how he pursues me, protects me, and forgives me like nobody ever has.”

With all that said, let’s get to the good stuff. Here are some photos from her Instagram.

always have your back, let's go beast! 💙#7 A post shared by Sloan (@sloan.young) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

just love hanging with my girl. congrats Morgan and Neill, tonight was so so beautiful ❤️ #nemo2016 A post shared by Sloan (@sloan.young) on Oct 7, 2016 at 7:46pm PDT

favorite person, favorite place! love when he gets to visit even if it's only for a few days💗🌴☺️ #bestfriend A post shared by Sloan (@sloan.young) on May 28, 2016 at 6:51pm PDT

our girl is getting married TOMORROW! Kirbz and Christian are the easiest couple to love and celebrate! So excited for tomorrow ❤️👰🏻👦🏻 A post shared by Sloan (@sloan.young) on May 13, 2016 at 7:47pm PDT

365 days ago he took me on our first date! Here's to a year full of love, friendship, adventure, and growing together. ❤️ #bestfriends A post shared by Sloan (@sloan.young) on Nov 8, 2015 at 8:38pm PST

wcw 💘 we love selena, mister P, fashion (being swaggy), and each other! #occupyallbestfriends A post shared by Sloan (@sloan.young) on Dec 10, 2014 at 9:33am PST

growing up we were inseparable, now one of us is engaged! Love them and had so much fun celebrating Avery and her engagement over break! #elmwoodgirls #isntshedowling 💍💗 A post shared by Sloan (@sloan.young) on Dec 2, 2014 at 8:39am PST

Brissett appears to be doing well for himself.