LOOK: Jacoby Brissett’s girlfriend Sloan Young is a stunner
Posted by on September 17, 2017

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett wasn’t able to beat the Cardinals on Sunday, but he sure seems to be winning off the field, which is important as well.

Brissett has been dating Sloan Young for quite a while, since he played for the Patriots. And she seems to be quite the person. Young has her own blog, with a mission statement that says she looks “to inspire, challenge, and encourage you with my thoughts and experiences. thank you for journeying with me as i seek to love jesus and others.”

Young also had some high praise for Brissett:

“God also uses my boyfriend to show me so clearly His grace and love in the man that he is and how he pursues me, protects me, and forgives me like nobody ever has.”

With all that said, let’s get to the good stuff. Here are some photos from her Instagram.

always have your back, let's go beast! 💙#7

just love hanging with my girl. congrats Morgan and Neill, tonight was so so beautiful ❤️ #nemo2016

favorite person, favorite place! love when he gets to visit even if it's only for a few days💗🌴☺️ #bestfriend

wcw 💘 we love selena, mister P, fashion (being swaggy), and each other! #occupyallbestfriends

Brissett appears to be doing well for himself.