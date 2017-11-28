Ravens tight end Maxx Williams was tasked with the tall order of blocking Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on one particular play in Monday’s game, and it didn’t end well for him.

The Ravens had a first-and-1o situation near midfield, and were looking to add to their lead in the fourth quarter of the game. It appeared to be a clear run situation, and Alex Collins received a handoff from Joe Flacco. Clowney, in an attempt to blow the play up in the backfield, came flying off the edge. Williams, however, was positioned on his side for added blocking, which was unfortunate for him, because Clowney lowered his shoulder and flattened him.

OMG Clowney destroyed 87 on that first down run pic.twitter.com/XrOeXxfnzn — Chris Kunda (@ChrisKunda4) November 28, 2017

Williams is no small man, either, as he weighs 254 pounds. Clowney still managed to destroy the Ravens tight end, though, and even made it look easy.