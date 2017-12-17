The Texans got destroyed by the Jaguars on Sunday, 45-7, but a member of Houston’s defense clearly did not believe the play of Blake Bortles was a big reason for the blowout.

Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was asked about the loss by reporters after the game, and the former No. 1 draft pick did admit that his team was beat badly by their opponent.

“They beat us on both sides of the ball,” Clowney said, via Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston. “They beat us, bad…They were that much better than us today….Nobody wants to get beat like that. It’s embarrassing to the whole organization, everybody on the team.”

Clowney, however, managed to sneak in a shot at the Jaguars’ signal-caller as well. The Texans defensive end was asked if Bortles is improving, and here’s what he had to say in response.

“He’s trash,” Clowney said.

Bortles is lucky to have a solid run game behind him, and, most importantly, the best defense in the NFL setting the offense up with short fields to make it easier on them. The Jaguars’ quarterback did complete 21 of 29 passes for 326 yards (three touchdowns) in the game, though, which isn’t exactly a pedestrian stat line, either.