The Boston Celtics secured a much-needed win against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, though Jae Crowder wasn’t too happy with fans after the game.

Making the connection between Gordon Hayward—he heads to free agency soon—and Celtics coach Brad Stevens thanks to their time together at Butler, fans cheered for Hayward whenever he had the ball.

Crowder took to Twitter after the game to talk about the situation:

HOME TEAM FANS CHEERING FOR THE OPPOSING PLAYERS NOW.. AW MAN OK… SMH BUT GOOD WIN FELLAS ONTO THE NEXT ONE.!! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 4, 2017

(Note: That’s his inside voice, he always types in caps)

“I heard the cheering before the game. I didn’t like that at all,” said Crowder per ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “I think that was a sign of disrespect to me from the fans. That sparked a little fire in me.” “I just felt disrespected,” Crowder added.

Stevens later followed up:

Brad Stevens says Crowder wished he hadn't expressed himself like he did. Says Crowder is "all in" on Boston. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) January 4, 2017

It makes sense Crowder wouldn’t be too happy about the whole situation considering he had to guard Hayward most of the night. That said, it probably doesn’t help that Crowder’s name often comes up in trade rumors.

His Celtics came away with the 115-104 win, though Hayward gave the fans a sense of what could happen for the team soon with his 23 points on 50 percent shooting.

No matter what happens in the future, one has to wonder if other fanbases will start taking Boston’s approach and cheering for guys who might come to town.