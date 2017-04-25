The Jacksonville Jaguars might be ready to end the Blake Bortles era.

This seemed logical enough once the team shifted things around internally and brought on Tom Coughlin to guide the franchise. It was a homecoming of sorts considering Coughlin at one point coached the expansion team.

Coughlin might want a new potential franchise quarterback to call his own, hence CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco hearing he has an interest in guys like Deshaun Watson out of Clemson:

@zach_goodall Watson and Trubisky. I hear Coughlin loves Watson — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) April 25, 2017

Watson would make plenty of sense. Winning is a silly thing to mention when talking about prospects, but Watson won a title while elevating Clemson to new heights. At the least, he won’t buckle under the pressure of being pegged as a franchise savior. More importantly, he has a booming arm and can make plays with his feet in a way that might remind some of Marcus Mariota.

But Watson has to be there. The three teams picking in front of the Jaguars have needs at quarterback. Getting the guy they want might take a bit of luck, but moving on from Bortles and his 58.9 completion percetnage and 23 touchdowns alongside 16 interceptions and wonky mechanics after three years in the league makes plenty of sense.

A quarterback hasn’t been mentioned with the Jaguars often, but this could be quite a bit more than a smokescreen.