The Jacksonville Jaguars seem ready to ruin mock drafts for most.

Most, because the consensus seems to be Tom Coughlin and the Jaguars giving Blake Bortles one more year to prove himself while upgrading the roster elsewhere.

This might not happen. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has a lengthy visit planned with the Jaguars:

I'm told QB Deshaun Watson is scheduled to be with the #Jaguars Apr. 5-6. #NFL — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 4, 2017

Watson, the guy who elevated Clemson to bigger heights than ever and draws comparisons to guys like Marcus Mariota, might be around at No. 4. If Coughlin and Co. like what they see, he could easily be the pick.

Coughlin has been iffy at best on Bortles’ future with the team, as captured by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio back in February:

“There’s plenty of work for everybody to do, Blake included,” Coughlin told reporters. “To raise the game to a higher level, it takes all components as well. That’s why I mentioned the protection first of all. Being at the right place at the right time, the timing, taking care of the football, which is paramount to that position. There can be no way the ball is turned over to that extent. I think he’d be the first one to say that he has a lot of work to do, but we all have a lot of work to do; I’m going to put it that way.”

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. New regimes like to tie fates to new quarterbacks they select. Bortles hasn’t necessarily had a fair shake over the years, but if the new staff thinks he’s beyond repair mechanically and more, a rookie like Watson is a great way to start over.

With Watson, Jacksonville has to hope the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears take a pass. If they do, Watson might take over in Jacksonville.

About Chris Roling

Chris is an Ohio University E.W. Scripps School of Journalism graduate and associate editor here at TSD. He also covers breaking news and the NFL at Bleacher Report and resides in Athens (OH) with his wife and two dogs.

Email Twitter