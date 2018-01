It’s no secret that the Jaguars have a stout defense which is capable of making a playoff run, but they also have Blake Bortles at quarterback.

Still, that apparently wasn’t enough to deter one particular fan from pulling the trigger on a bold move, which involved ink on his body.

The fan got a “LII Champions” tattoo with the Jaguars logo, boldly predicting the team will win the Super Bowl next month.

When you are #JagginOff you have no regrets pic.twitter.com/klb8ERFht7 — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) January 9, 2018

That fan may want to begin looking around for deals on tattoo removal.